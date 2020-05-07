ATHENS-CLARKE (CBS46)—A biotechnology company is expanding its operations in Athens-Clarke County, bringing much-needed jobs to the area.
According to a press release from Governor Brian Kemp’s office, RWDC Industries will invest $200 million in the expansion, and 200 jobs are expected to be created in the process.
“RWDC Industries is a perfect example of Georgians’ creative approach to solving problems and finding great success, thanks in part to state resources like our public university system,” said Governor Kemp. “It’s great to see a Georgia company continue to find ways to make a difference and create innovative opportunities for hardworking Georgians.”
RWDC will expand into an existing 400,000 square-foot facility in Athens.
The company was founded in an innovation lab at the University of Georgia in 2015, where it developed cost-effective alternatives to single-use plastics. The company continues to invest in domestic operations in Georgia while expanding its international operations.
This announcement comes as consumer demand for sustainable alternatives to plastic continues to grow, the release stated.
Individuals interested in working for RWDC Industries are encouraged to visit rwdc-industries.com/careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.