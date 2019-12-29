ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As soon as news of Congressman John Lewis' fight against pancreatic cancer was released Sunday night; there was a bipartisan call of support for the Civil Rights icon and longtime Congressman.
.@RepJohnLewis, we are all praying for you following this diagnosis. John, know that generations of Americans have you in their thoughts & prayers as you face this fight. We are all praying that you are comfortable. We know that you will be well. pic.twitter.com/j7YMUGLPC2— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 29, 2019
If there’s anyone with the strength and courage to fight this, it’s you, John. Hillary and I love you, and we join with millions of other Americans in praying for you and your family. https://t.co/gNVEu1dijU— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 29, 2019
Rep. John Lewis is a fighter in every way.We pray, hope, and believe that he will win this fight as well.https://t.co/pE2LF6y38t— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 30, 2019
John Lewis is my hero, mentor, and a fighter for good. He will need our love and prayers for his strength as he battles to regain his health.— Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) December 29, 2019
John Lewis has always been a fighter and I know he will approach this challenge the same way: with passion, grit, and determination. Along with millions of people, @GAFirstLady, the girls, and I are praying for @repjohnlewis and his family. #gapol https://t.co/YzV31rIG5u— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 29, 2019
John Lewis is a living example of strength that America needs now more than ever. We will be pulling for him and praying for him and his family as he battles cancer with his characteristic grace and courage.— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 29, 2019
John Lewis is a warrior. If there’s anyone who can beat this, it’s him. Bonnie and I join the entire nation in praying for his strength in the days ahead. https://t.co/KzukYxcvci— David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) December 30, 2019
We love you John Lewis. You’re our North Star. https://t.co/O5xkdythsv— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) December 29, 2019
When you look up “hero” in the dictionary, you should find a picture of John Lewis. For decades, he has given our nation the gift of “good trouble.” @repjohnlewis, America will be right beside you in this battle, just as you’ve been there for us. https://t.co/xs7tPWYVib— Tom Perez (@TomPerez) December 29, 2019
@repjohnlewis is America’s conscience and Georgia’s heart. We stand with him as he fights one more battle - to defeat pancreatic cancer. As he wages that war, he continues to do the people’s work, buoyed by the prayers and good will of millions. God bless you, my friend.— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 29, 2019
John Lewis is a giant—an icon of the civil rights movement, a leader in Congress and one of the kindest people I know. I’m praying for a speedy and full recovery. We need you making good trouble in the halls of Congress!— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 29, 2019
Very saddened to learn that the great Congressman and Civil Rights Champion, Representative #JohnLewis, has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.I am praying for him and encouraged by the knowledge that he is a legendary fighter. Fight on, sir. pic.twitter.com/2bLNb8Vs2e— Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 30, 2019
Nothing has slowed John Lewis’s fight for justice yet and I know that won’t change now. Today as he readies for another, different battle, he has a grateful nation at his back. https://t.co/mVZEUPXp3P— Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) December 29, 2019
News that congressman and civil rights hero John Lewis has cancer strikes hard. I’ve known John for over 50 years and he’s always been a fighter, undeterred.— Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 29, 2019
You are so loved and respected by countless people of all colors, @repjohnlewis. We will be by your side as you fight💪🏽. BREAKING: POLITICO BREAKING – POLITICO BREAKING – POLITICO BREAKING – Rep. John Lewis battlin… via @POLITICO for iOS https://t.co/poZUXdCSxD— Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) December 29, 2019
The Democratic Party of Georgia sent a statement on Congressman Lewis' fight:
Congressman Lewis is a national treasure, my friend, my hero, and the hero of people across our world who are in the fight to make good trouble everywhere. I know that he will take on this fight just like he has for every other challenge: with strength, with purpose, and with courage. He and his family are in my prayers, and all Georgia Democrats stand with him in this fight.
December 30, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.