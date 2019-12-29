Congressman John Lewis

Georgia Congressman John Lewis waves at the National Action to Realize the Dream march and rally for the 50th Anniversary of the march on Washington and Martin Luther King's I Have A Dream Speech, August 24, 2013, Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C.. (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

 Education Images

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As soon as news of Congressman John Lewis' fight against pancreatic cancer was released Sunday night; there was a bipartisan call of support for the Civil Rights icon and longtime Congressman.

The Democratic Party of Georgia sent a statement on Congressman Lewis' fight:

Congressman Lewis is a national treasure, my friend, my hero, and the hero of people across our world who are in the fight to make good trouble everywhere. I know that he will take on this fight just like he has for every other challenge: with strength, with purpose, and with courage. He and his family are in my prayers, and all Georgia Democrats stand with him in this fight.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.