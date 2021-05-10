A Delta flight from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing about 45 minutes after takeoff on Sunday evening. A bird struck and cracked the windshield on the Airbus A320 aircraft.
The following is the interaction between the Delta flight crew and air traffic control.
PILOT: CLIMB 14,000, DELTA 2281. JUST HAD A BIRD STRIKE.
CONTROLLER: DO YOU WANT TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY?
PILOT: AND DEPARTURE, 2281. YEA, WE'RE GONNA HAVE TO TURN BACK. WE'VE GOT A CRACKED WINDSHIELD. WE'RE GOING TO BE DECLARING AN EMERGENCY AND BACK TO ATLANTA.
Passengers on the flight said that the crew was calm and professional when informing them about the bird strike and need to make an emergency landing.
When you hear about bird strikes on aircraft, it's hard to not think back to the "Miracle on the Hudson" in 2009. Pilot Chesley Sullenberger miraculously landed a jet in the Hudson River saving 155 lives after both engines were knocked out by a flock of birds.
Bird strikes are actually a very common occurrence, with the FAA saying there are 15,000 bird strikes per year in the United States. As you'd imagine, it is an issue at the word's second busiest airport. In 2017, CBS46 spoke with the airport's wildlife biologist about custom traps for birds of prey, plus propane cannons and distress callers that are as loud of a jet engine.
Steven Boyd says that they are careful to not fire the cannon when there are both a flock of birds and aircraft present. Spooking the birds can cause a more dangerous situation if there's an aircraft nearby. The biologist is also NRA certified to use lethal control as a last resort. This sometimes comes into play with animals such as coyotes.
Of the 15,000 bird strikes every year, about 5% of those cause damage to the aircraft. The plane that was struck Sunday evening, an Airbus A320, has a three-layer windshield that is four times as thick as a car windshield. It certainly helped.
