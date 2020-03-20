ATLANT, Ga. (CBS46) -- While trying to efficiently serve customers during the coronavirus outbreak, Georgia BJ's Wholesale Club locations will operate under adjusted store hours.
Beginning Sunday, March 22, BJ's will open an hour early at 8 a.m. to allow customers over the age of 60 ease of shopping for an hour. They will also have a designated entrance.
These operating hours will remain in place daily until further notice.
"The early opening is geared towards coming together as a community to support each other during challenging times and showing compassion and care for our neighbors who are most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, which according to the CDC, includes members of the population who are age 60 and older," read a statement from the wholesale club.
