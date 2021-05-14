BJ's Wholesale Club is hosting a hiring day in Georgia

BJ's Wholesale Club is hosting a hiring day in Georgia on Saturday 

 BJ's Wholesale Club

Attention job hunters in the metro Atlanta area, BJ’s Wholesale Club is hosting a hiring day. 

On Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. interested applicants can stop by any BJ’s locations below to apply in person. 

  • Conyers 
  • Cumming
  • East Point
  • Newnan
  • Woodstock

For more information on the positions the store is looking to fill, COVID-19 safety, and more click here

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.