Attention job hunters in the metro Atlanta area, BJ’s Wholesale Club is hosting a hiring day.
On Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. interested applicants can stop by any BJ’s locations below to apply in person.
- Conyers
- Cumming
- East Point
- Newnan
- Woodstock
For more information on the positions the store is looking to fill, COVID-19 safety, and more click here.
