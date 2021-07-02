SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Black Bear was caught while roaming in a Sandy Springs neighborhood Thursday night.
Sandy Springs Fire Department wrote on their Facebook page in part:
"Emergencies come in all shapes and sizes. Yesterday a concerned homeowner in Sandy Springs called 911 to report a black bear roaming the neighborhood. SSFD personnel responded to the location and were able to quickly locate the bear."
SSFD safely tranquilized the bear with the assistance of the Department of Natural Resources.
Together, they moved the bear out of the area to be relocated to a more natural environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.