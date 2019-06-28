DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Black bear spotted in Gwinnett County and prompts a warning from police and wildlife officials to the community about staying away from the animals.
An estimated 5100 black bears live in Georgia. John bowers, Chief of Game Management with Georgia Wildlife Resources Division, says sightings are common in warmer months.
"Primarily in the mountains but that does extend down particularly when you think about the Chattahoochee river and the other rivers that come towards Atlanta and those forested corridors."))
Bowers believes the bear spotted in Duluth is a younger bear about 80 to 90 pounds. He adds that adolescent bears will typically head south towards metro Atlanta when looking for their own territory.
"Most of the reports are sightings. Occasionally, we have reports of bears getting into pet food, garbage or raiding bird feeders," said Bowers.
So put all that stuff inside because these animals are looking for a snack.
"We don't need them finding these easy human foods because if they get habituated to that, they then become more habituated to people and that's when we start seeing some problems," said Bowers.
If you spot a bear, then contact the state so they can help track the bears. For more information, head to www.georgiawildlife.com
