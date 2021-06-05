PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A black bear has been spotted several times in western Paulding County in the Beulah community, police said.
Earlier Saturday, he was spotted in the area of Woodrow Kay Road and Pleasant Grove Road.
The Law Enforcement Division - Georgia DNR has been notified and they advised everyone to stay away and to not attempt to make contact with it.
