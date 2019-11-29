PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Despite the popularity of online shopping, some bargain hunters will tell you there’s nothing like the excitement of waking up early on Black Friday and scoring deep discounts in person.
"I'm all for the hype of Black Friday,” said shopper Alyssa Bedard. “I like to go out and actually do the shopping."
Georgia State University student Umber Patel showed up at 2:30 a.m. at The Forum shopping center in Peachtree Corners to be the first in line at a boutique called Lizard Thicket.
How did she pass the time?
“I’ve been watching Netflix and Disney Plus,” she said.
With temperatures in the low 50s, the wait this year was much more pleasant than last year.
“I brought like four blankets, and I’ve only needed one,” Patel said.
By 5:45 a.m., the line of shoppers stretched around the corner. Similar scenes played out at Lizard Thicket’s 26 other stores, located mostly in the southeastern United States.
When 6 a.m. finally arrived, the doors opened, and the first 100 customers got a goodie bag full of accessories and trinkets. When employees ran out of goodie bags, they started handing out coupons.
"We usually have more than 100 people in line, and I just feel bad for the people that don't get the goodie bag,” said Lizard Thicket founder Sheri Waynick. “Some of them have been there all night.”
Within minutes, Patel, the first shopper to walk through the door, had found deep discounts on items she’d been eyeing. It’s all about strategic shopping, she said.
"I went for my first pick, second pick, and went on from there just so I don't disappoint myself. I think I did pretty well,” Patel said, holding up several outfits. “I got literally everything."
