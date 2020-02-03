ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For almost 30 years, Bobby Horne has cut hair in his well-known Atlanta barbershop, Bobby's Barber Shop on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.
"I really enjoy cutting hair," Horne said. "I enjoy meeting people and talking with people, that's the life of a barbershop."
Horne's small shop has been home to conversations with people of great stature.
"In here I've cut John Lewis' hair," he said. "Across the street, Maynard Jackson, Martin Luther King's hair ... at that time Paschal's was booming, they'd be on the way to to the meeting."
Horne said his shop, like many other black-owned shops, serves an important role.
Horne's shop is not only a place where civil rights leaders came before iconic meetings, but also a safe space for everyday patrons.
"It always has been part of the community," Horne said. "I guess it's just a place for men to come, and some women, to just come sit down and chat."
Horne told CBS46 he only plans on cutting hair for another year, but he will always come back for a cut and conversation.
"I done already told them when I leave, I'm coming back for a free hair cut," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.