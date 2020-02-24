DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - For Black History Month, students at a DeKalb County school created a piece of artwork that also honors NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
Almost 200 students at Cedar Grove Middle School each made a small collage for an influential black person and put all of them together to create one big collage.
"It tells us as black people that we can do anything we put our minds too," Gavin Giles, a sixth grader, said.
Eighth grader Hanifah Bryant made a collage featuring Oprah Winfrey.
"Everybody that's on here they have overcome a lot of good things," she said. "They all have something for people to look up to."
The focal point of the art piece is an image of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
"We put Kobe in it because he's a part of Black History Month," Bryant said. " Since he passed away we wanted it to be memorable."
The school's art teacher, Ms. Waissa Lawson, had the vision that her students brought to life.
"Just watching them do it everyday and watching the final outcome, it's like wow, they really did it," Lawson said. "We really produced that."
In just three weeks, the students put together a piece of art that inspires them as they walk by.
Giles told CBS46 that seeing Kobe Bryant's face serves as a reminder of a lesson he will take far beyond the school's hallways.
"You can win but still you have to be humble if you lose," he said. "Just be kind, that's what he's basically showing."
The art hangs near the school's main entrance.
