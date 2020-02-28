Black History in Atlanta: Collier Heights neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In Northwest Atlanta is one of the few communities in the nation that was built by black builders during a time when most housing was restricted for black residents.
The neighborhood is called Collier Heights.
"There was a sense of pride to live out here because we felt like this belonged to us," Leola McKinney, a homeowner, said.
McKinney and her husband, Billy McKinney, built their Collier Heights house on Shorter Terrace in 1959.
She was a Grady nurse and her husband was one of the first black Atlanta police officers. But the couple knew they weren't welcome in all of the city they served, so they became Collier Heights original homeowners.
"That's why we're here," McKinney said. "Because we couldn't live over there in Cascade."
Clarence Luckett, Sr. bought his Collier Heights home around the same time the McKinney's built theirs.
"The houses at that time sold for $22,500," he said. "And that's all brick, old brick, they don't build that way anymore because it's too expensive."
The Collier Heights neighborhood was home to Martin Luther King, Sr., Herman J. Russell among others.
"Everybody that was anybody at that time lived in Collier Heights, " Luckett said.
Many of the homes still show their original features.
According to Harold Morton, with the Collier Heights Community Association, the land in Collier Heights was thought to be bad, so it was sold to black developers.
"With the uniqueness of black people, we found a way to make it work," he said.
Most of the homes look like single ranch homes, but in the back have multiple levels, including signature open concept basements called rec rooms.
"A lot of them had rec rooms because you couldn't go downtown," McKinney said. "They had their bars and everything , their social gatherings in their homes."
An area that was once a white neighborhood slowly became a black neighborhood, according to Luckett.
"We were boxed in, no where to go, no where to expand," he said. "Once we got behind the good white people they were able to move out farther and the neighborhood then became black."
The Collier Heights neighborhood became a historic site in 2009.
