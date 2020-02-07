FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Charles Grogan and Larry Strickland are brothers who grew up in Roswell, but their family origin spans back to Forsyth County.
Their grandmother, Rosalee Brown, lived there until 1912 when she had to leave.
"I was always told they were forced out," Grogan said.
They were forced out along with every other black resident in the county.
"We didn't have black residents all those years, they didn't come back," said Jolie Creuser with the Community Remembrance Project.
In 1912 a white woman named Mae Crow was murdered. Robert Edwards, a black man, was lynched shortly after.
"Robert Edwards was actually taken from the jail and killed and dragged through the street," Creuser said. "His body was displayed and riddled with bullets and there were thousands of Forsyth County residents there to see it."
According to Creuser, two Atlanta teens were hung soon after, causing terror in the community.
"Those hangings and that lynching sent the message for all Forsyth County black residents to be gone and out of the county," she said. "They stayed gone until the 1970's."
Since then the county had and still has a reputation, according to Grogan.
Now the Community Remembrance Project of Forsyth County is acknowledging what happened.
"Why are you bringing this up? This only brings up trouble ... well, bringing it up and talking about it is what a community looks like," Creuser said.
Inspired by the Equal Justice Initiative, the group had a soil collection at the sight of Edwards' lynching. Two jars were filled with soil. One jar stayed in Forsyth County, while the other is in Montgomery.
As for Grogan, his family never came back to Forsyth County.
He told CBS46 this important project brought him back to a place where his loved ones were once not welcome.
"I'm still a little uncomfortable, but I understand why I'm uncomfortable," he said. "It's something in the back of my mind."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.