ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta golf instructor is pushing for more diversity and exposure for black golfers.
Aswad Browning has been coaching for several years and told CBS46 becoming a well-known instructor hasn't been easy.
"I've been asked what do I know about golf because I'm black," he said. "At the time Tiger Woods was number one. Well, he kind of figured it out," added Browning.
Browning said he is one of only a handful of black golf instructors in the metro area.
"We're here," he said.
So what is keeping black golfers from getting more exposure? According to Browning, a lack of access and money.
"We don't join country clubs, so we don't have that gateway to get to that tour ,to get the finances because we're usually playing public courses," he said.
Browning said there are groups specifically for black golfers and that some companies are working to diversify.
"I want more of us to be noticed. I want more of us to be approached," he said. "I want more of us to reach out to the unfortunate and help out."
Browning told CBS46 he is working on putting together a summit for black golf instructors to come together and figure out how to get more diversity in the sport.
