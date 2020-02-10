ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For over 70 years, the Bronner Bros. name has made a huge impact on the beauty industry, not only with products but also with a beauty show.
It was a vision that Dr. Nathaniel Bronner and his brother, Arthur Bronner, had for what is now the oldest black-owned beauty company and the country's largest multi-cultural beauty show.
"This show is like no other," James Bronner, trade show director, said. "Other conventions you might go take classes, buy some things but this show is electrifying."
The first Bronner Bros. show was in 1947 at the Butler Street YMCA with 300 people, all interested in learning more about beauty.
"He was going shop to shop and realized they had common issues ... they needed common education and inspiration," Bronner said of his father's start.
James Bronner is the trade show director for what his father and uncle started. The show now has over 30,000 people each year, with 60 nations represented and hundreds of companies present.
Bronner said his father was a pillar in the community and an entrepreneur who wanted to better understand his customer. The current show focuses on celebrating black culture and style in its home city.
"Atlanta has a lot of black history, " Bronner said. "The heart of the Civil Rights movement and now it's the heart of the movie industry ... Atlanta is home and there's no place like home."
