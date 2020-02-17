NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) - The Coweta County Fire Department was established almost 50 years ago, but it wasn't until recently that the department hired their first black female firefighters.
Jazzmin Bryant is one of those women. She became a firefighter in 2018, despite having doubts.
"I can't do that, there's no way I can be a firefighter," Bryant said, looking back.
Bryant said it has been life changing for her, the people she helps and the department.
It is a role Bryant, Seametrice West and Ariel Watts take pride in, especially by setting examples for other black women and girls.
"It's other females that look like your little girl and she can do it," Bryant said.
Bryant told CBS46 it has been a learning experience for everyone at the department, but a necessary one, especially in a profession with few black women in it.
"We all teach each other things, but especially with us being the first... they haven't had any black females in the station with them, so just having us here it's different," she said.
According to Bryant, the women bring their own culture not only to the department, but also to the community they serve.
"It's easier for them sometimes to talk to me because they're like 'okay she looks like me, so let me go straight to that person'," she said.
