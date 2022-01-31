ATLANTA (CBS46) — Black History Month is celebrated Feb. 1 through March 1 of each year. Black History Month honors the triumphs and struggles of African Americans and Blacks throughout U.S. History.
Black History Month Community Run
- When: 9 a.m. Feb. 5
- Where: John Howell Memorial Park
- What: Join the Atlanta running community as they observe Black History month, organized by Black Men Run and Front Runners Atlanta. Coffee & bagels after run.
- Tickets: Free
- When: 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 5
- Where: Student Activities Center, Clayton State University, Morrow
- What: A special lecture and collaboration between TEACH US Justice and Oscarville The Series. Meet the directors and cast members, some of whom are direct descendants of individuals who resided in Oscarville, Georgia. Oscarville was once a thriving Black community. This community is now buried beneath the waters of Lake Lanier, a man-made reservoir in metropolitan Atlanta.
- Tickets: Free but limited to first 150 participants
Roswell Roots: Super Museum Sunday
- When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 6
- Where: Roswell's historic house museums
- What: Barrington Hall, Bulloch Hall, and Smith Plantation will open to the public from 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the experiences of those who lived in Roswell during the 19th century and beyond. Visitors are also encouraged to visit Mimosa Hall, which will be opened for a special exhibit and program.
- Tickets: Fee
"Reflections on Slavery in Roswell"
- When: Feb. 6, 19 and 20
- Where: Barrington Hall, Roswell
- What: In this half-hour theatrical presentation, actor John Doyle plays a man who reflects on the lives and experiences of the enslaved people of Roswell, from their shared history in coastal Georgia, to their daily lives before, during and after the Civil War. He touches on themes of the interconnected lives of all people in this small town and how enslaved people tried to maintain some agency over their own lives.
- Tickets: Free
Black Opry Revue Celebrates Black History Month
- When: Noon Feb. 12
- Where: Main Stage, City Winery, Atlanta
- What: Black Opry is for Black fans of country, blues, folk and Americana music.
- Tickets: $25-$35 plus
Virtual Black History Sip & Paint
- When: 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 12
- Where: Browns Mill Recreation Center, Stonecrest
- What: Grab your favorite beverage and snack and choose from 2 paint designs. No experience needed. Step-by-step instructions, paint supplies and aprons provided. Stonecrest residents can PICK UP their kits outside of Browns Mill Recreation Center from 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 11.
- When: February
- Where: 3748 Central Ave., Doraville
- What: The library is celebrating Black History Month all month. Pick up a take and make kit filled with interesting Black history games, facts, trivia and more.
Take & Make from Hairston Cross Public Library
- When: Feb. 18
- Where: 4911 Redan Road, Stone Mountain
- What: Celebrate Black History Month with Hairston Crossing by decorating your own part of our Unity Quilt. Ages 5 to 10.
Black & Gold Black History Summit Dinner
- When: 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 19
- Where: Renaissance Lofts, McGill Boulevard NE, Atlanta
- What: The dinner will honor five beautiful Black women in history with entertainment, fashion, music and more.
- Tickets: Starting at $65 plus
- When: 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 19
- Where: Mountain Park Baptist Church, Lilburn
- What: The Black History Month Banquet will feature speakers, including Dr. Lisa Babbage, author of "The Black History Bible"; Rev. Dean Nelson, Human Coalition Action; Dr. Alveda King, author, movie producer, and pro-life advocate. Menu highlights includes baked salmon, grilled pesto chicken, yellow rice, roasted vegetables, mixed greens salad, rolls and butter and dessert.
- Tickets: $40 plus, student tickets available
Night of Rhythm & Blues with Crissy Collins and PURE
- When: 7 p.m. Feb. 19
- Where: Center Stage Atlanta, West Peachtree Street NW
- What: Musical performance by lifelong singer and entertainers Crissy Collins, who got her start in her grandmother's church and has sang backup for people like Beyonce. PURE aims to reach hears through soulful and honest musical storytelling.
Wine Tasting with Black Wine Companies
- When: 7 p.m. Feb. 19
- Where: The Social House, Auburn Avenue NE, Atlanta
- What: Celebrate Black History Month by sampling wines from Black-owned wine companies and enjoy a small cheese board.
- Tickets: $30-$40 plus
Black Joy: A Night of Comedy with Sampson McCormick
- When: 7 p.m. Feb. 22
- Where: Mixx Atlanta, Piedmont Ave. NE
- What: Mixx Atlanta presents Black History Month Comedy Show with award winning comedian and LGBTQ comedy icon Sampson McCormick.
- Tickets: $20 to $35 plus
The Family Black History Program 2022
- When: 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 25
- Where: Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, Lawrenceville
- What: An evening celebrating Black legends, icons, trailblazers and emergers.
- Tickets: Free
- When: Noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 26
- What: The annual Black History Month Parade in downtown Atlanta is taking place virtually in 2022.
- Tickets: Free
2022 Black History Film Festival
- When: Noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 26
- Where: Metropolitan Library in Atlanta; Wolf Creek Library in South Fulton; and ArtsXChange in East Point.
- What: Fulton County District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington Jr., in conjunction with Fulton Films, Friends of Wolf Creek and the Urban Film Review, are hosting the 2022 Black History Film Festival this year. The festival will feature 6 films at 3 locations. Admission is free but RSVP are encouraged.
- When: 6 p.m. Feb. 26
- Where: Socrates Cafe at Life University
- What: The evening will start with a meet-and-greet followed by dinner with entertainment throughout the night. Guests are invited to dress in garments of your origin/culture.
- Tickets: $10 students, $20 general public.
Djoli Kelen Inc.'s Multi-Event Black History Month Celebration
- When: Jan. 30-Freb. 27
- Where: Various locations
- What: A month of events from Djoli Kelen Inc. including weekly Sunday dance classes and in-class performances; virtual panel discussions on Saturdays; and a full weekend of African dance, music, history and culture Feb. 25-27.
- Tickets: Free to $125 plus
