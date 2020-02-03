ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Black History Month is an opportunity to remember the men and women who broke barriers and helped pave the way for African Americans, long before the civil rights movement.
Eighteen Black men and women made history by making the 1936 Olympic team.
Documentary filmmaker Deborah Riley Draper said what we've been told about the Olympic Games in Berlin, Germany -- is only part of the story.
She said Blacks had to fight to even make the Olympic trials, and they had to fight to get on the boat to sail to Germany.
Riley Draper traveled the world and researched for four years to uncover the rest of the story, of the 18 African-American athletes who played in the Olympic games.
"Going into the story, I like so many people thought Jesse Owens was the sole African American on the 1936 Olympic team. I had no idea two women, Tidye Pickett and Louise Stokes would be the first two African American women in history to represent the united states in the Olympics," Riley Draper told CBS46.
Riley Draper’s documentary called Olympic Pride, American Prejudice, is now a book, written with actor, Blair Underwood.
She said it’s an opportunity to reveal new details about the athletes who overcame Jim Crow racism in America and defied Adolf Hitler and Nazi Aryan supremacy in Germany.
Through Riley Draper’s research, she found that many roads lead back to Georgia.
Track and field medalist Mack Robinson was the older brother to baseball great Jackie Robinson. Riley Draper learned that both were born on a plantation in south Georgia, before the family moved out west.
"Before he went to UCLA,” the filmmaker said, “he and his brother Mac and his family lived in the state of Georgia and they moved to California for opportunity and the mom created a great pathway for her kids to participate in sports."
"Congressman Ralph Metcalfe who founded the Congressional Black Caucus and wrote the resolution for Black History Month was born in Mechanicsville, right here in Atlanta Georgia, so there's a steep connection of Georgians to this story," said Draper.
CBS46 Anchor, Tracye Hutchins asked Riley Draper why it is so important, not just for African Americans, but for everyone to see the documentary, to read the book, and to know our history.
“We have to know our history,” Draper answered, “any culture that doesn't understand it's history is oppressed, the greatest form of oppression is to remove your knowledge of yourself and what's happened in the past. It’s a story about a bunch of kids, young people who had a dream and in spite of being oppressed, they rose, they are a great story of triumph.”
