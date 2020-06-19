Black Lives Matter beltline mural

ATLANTA (CBS46)-- A new mural has been added to the Beltline-- this time, to the pathway itself.

Viewer @theroamingrasta sent drone video to CBS46, which shows artists painting the words "Black Lives Matter" on the Beltline Thursday night. 

Similar murals have been painted on city streets in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. 

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

