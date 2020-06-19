ATLANTA (CBS46)-- A new mural has been added to the Beltline-- this time, to the pathway itself.
Viewer @theroamingrasta sent drone video to CBS46, which shows artists painting the words "Black Lives Matter" on the Beltline Thursday night.
Similar murals have been painted on city streets in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.