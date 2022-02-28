LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — The City of Lawrenceville has officially recognized Charles Hale, who was lynched by a mob in 1911.
He was in jail after being accused of assaulting a prominent white woman. The next day, a mob dragged him from his cell an into town square.
His last living relative, niece Inger Williams, talks about the pain and honor that came with the city recognizing him with a historical marker this month in the same spot where he was murdered more than 100 years ago.
The effort was made possible by Gwinnett Remembrance Coalition along with the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI).
CBS46 found Hales’ story was not unique. Similar lynchings happened in the metro around the same time. In fact, the city of East Point is working with the EJI to do a similar historical marker in the coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.