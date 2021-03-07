A group took over Midtown Atlanta for all the right reasons during the All-Star weekend.
Members of Black Menswear, a group that works to improve the perception of Black men and encourages positivity within the Black community, were out in full force on Saturday.
CBS46’s cameras were rolling as the flash mob took over the streets.
The flash mob had hundreds of Black men in Midtown, all gathered in suits for a photo shoot.
Organizers said the flash mob will also travel to Houston in April, New York in May, Chicago in June, Toronto in July, Detroit in August, Philly in September, Seattle in October, Paris in November, and Miami in December.
Click here for more information on the group.
