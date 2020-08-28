Black MLB players donate salaries to racial justice initiatives for Jackie Robinson Day

Dexter Fowler #25 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on in front of a a wall graphic for Black Lives Matter against the Minnesota Twins on July 28, 2020 at the Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dozens of Black baseball players will donate their salaries from Thursday and Friday to support racial justice initiatives, in honor of Jackie Robinson Day and in protest of Jacob Blake's shooting by police. Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images