ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For many of people, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines to cover your face is an easy way to help stop the spread of Covid-19.
However, it’s a real problem for many minorities who said wearing a mask will make them victims of racial profiling.
In Illinois, a video of an officer apparently telling black men to leave a Walmart for wearing a mask has gone viral. In the video, one man said the officer followed them around for “no reason”.
“From what we saw , if they left that store based on him telling them to leave, [because] they had a mask on, yes he was he is wrong,” said Public Safety expert Cedric Alexander.
Alexander, who was also the former director of Public Safety in DeKalb County, said he was waiting for this to happen.
Attorney Gerald Griggs explained the fear among black and brown people.
“We’re already profiled and if you start wearing masks and start wearing bandannas you may be giving suspicion that you’re up to some sort of criminal behavior,” said Griggs.
Griggs told CBS46 African Americans should not wear homemade masks like bandannas.
“I think that you should wear the medical prescribed mask and I think that you should write on the front of it that it’s for medical reasons,” said Griggs.
Alexander said police officers need to be sensitive and aware.
“To make sure they thoroughly investigate what else, in addition to someone having a mask may raise their suspicion,” said Alexander.
All so that minorities won’t have to fight the battle of personal safety versus public health.
“[My] life may be at the risk not because of corona, but for police profiling,” said one Atlanta shopper.
Griggs said he’s already getting phone calls because Georgia has an anti-mask statue, so right now it’s against the law to wear masks. CBS46 reached out to the Governor’s office to ask how they’ll handle this matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.