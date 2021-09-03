ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Starting this Friday, many will have the chance to celebrate black excellence and support black owned restaurants across metro-Atlanta.
This year, more than 55 restaurants will take part in Black Restaurant Week.
Due to the pandemic, some things will look a little different.
At Breakfast at Barney’s in Southeast Atlanta, guests must always wear a mask inside the restaurant unless sitting at a table. They will also have to go through a temperature check as they walk through the front door.
Co-owner, Dr. Rashad Sanford says the recent uptick in cases has pushed them to put safety measures in place.
“We’ve instilled a lot of precautionary measures to make sure our patrons, our staff and our entire team is safe.” Says Dr. Sanford.
For a lot of these restaurants, the well-known campaign comes at a crucial time. For months, restaurants have financially suffered due to the virus.
“Obviously it’s been challenging during the pandemic, but with our perseverance,” says Dr. Sanford, “and faith in the community has been nothing but success.”
Participating restaurants will offer a list of special items on their menu for Black Restaurant Week until Sunday, September 12th.
You can find the list of restaurants and find out more about Black Restaurant Week, here.
(1) comment
Seems racist to me if it is based on skin color…
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.