ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Democrats are three months from the May primary, deciding who will likely face Republican Senator David Perdue in November.
Two African-American candidates, civil and human rights expert Maya Dillard-Smith, and healthcare professional Marckeith DeJesus are crying foul as they wonder why a voter engagement group excluded them from a recent event.
“There have been a number of candidate forums put on by local county democratic chapters that have not extended invitations to all of the candidates who have filed.
The candidates that are excluded are all African-American in a primary where African-Americans will be 70 percent of the voters," Dillard-Smith said.
Also in the race, Sarah Riggs Amico, Teresa Tomlinson and Jon Ossoff.
This past Saturday a new organization of South Asian Democrats called “They See Blue Georgia” held an election kick-off event putting out flyers with pictures of the three.
But not of Dillard-Smith or DeJesus.
The group sent CBS46 a statement that said in part:
"Given the format and the two-hour time limit for the event, we felt we simply couldn’t invite more Senate candidates to speak.
We’d like our membership to have as many opportunities to meet and speak with as many of our U.S. Senate candidates as possible before they head to the polls.
We’re beginning to plan our spring calendar of events and will be reaching out to both Mr. DeJesus and Ms. Dillard-Smith’s campaigns in the near future."
Moving forward but Dillard-Smith and De Jesus want this to be known: “There are more than 3 candidates running to defeat David Perdue, include all US Senate candidates," said DeJesus.
