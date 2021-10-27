ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Susan G Komen Foundation reports nationwide that breast cancer accounts for the second largest number of cancer deaths among Black women.
Research shows significant disparities for Black women in breast cancer detection and treatment and they also have a higher risk of dying of breast cancer than other groups.
Data from the American Cancer Society shows in Georgia, breast cancer death rates for Black women between 2013 to 2017 were 28.6 per 100,000 women. Non-Hispanic White women were 20.0, Hispanic women were 11.6 and Asian and Pacific Islander: 10.0.
"So we're dealing with the fact that Black women are more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer that would not have been caught early by screening mammography. It's more likely to have been caught after they develop a symptom or a mass, which means it's typically at a later stage," said Dr. Lola Fayanju, a Breast Surgeon at Penn Medicine.
Fayanju says Black women are also more likely to develop triple negative breast cancer, which is a more aggressive and lethal type of the disease.
She add that those type of high risks is why she recommends they have a breast cancer risk assessment with their doctor and do self breast exams at age 30.
"Those are the real messages I want to convey to my fellow Black women is that know your body, know your family history, take ownership of your health and really definitely begin screening at 40," said Fayanjy. "If not sooner if you're found to have a family history that makes you at risk for a higher risk for breast cancer."
