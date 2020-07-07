ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- July 7th is #BlackOutDay2020. It’s a day when many black Americans are uniting and refusing to spend any money, and if they do, it’s only at black-owned businesses.
The movement was started by activist Calvin Martyr who posted his plea on YouTube, which has since gone viral on social media.
"If for one day in America, not one Black person spends a dollar,” said Calvin Martyr in the original video that sparked the movement. “We can unite like they did in Montgomery, Alabama, where not one Black person rode a bus,” added Martyr.
He compared the campaign to the Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955.
Black people refused to pay to ride city buses until they were allowed to sit wherever they wanted. At that time, the law stated Black people had to sit in the back section of a bus.
“Anything that’s good and positive and opens up a discussion to talk about issues going on is good,” said Kamal Grant, the owner of Sublime Donuts.
Grant said #BLACKOUTDAY2020 will hopefully bring awareness.
“This #BlackOutDay is subtle peaceful protest; and say hey, we need to make changes in the way we think, the way we act, and the way we move,” Grant added.
It’s supposed to be a day of solidarity.
“It’s necessary every day, not just on one particular day,” said Kevin Maxey, the owner of South of Philly Food Truck and Restaurant.
Maxey said we need to keep the momentum.
“It’s something that we need to be very conscious of because most black-owned businesses are small businesses, and small businesses are what really make America,” Maxey said.
BLACKOUTDAY2020 comes after several nation-wide protests against police brutality and a spotlight on the staggering racial disparities when it comes to wealth.
“We’re all out here trying to make a living for our families, to leave some kind of legacy for our children,” added Maxey.
List of Black-Owned Restaurants and Small Businesses in and around metro Atlanta, Ga.
