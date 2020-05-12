Blank form stalls jobless benefits; Better Call Harry helps clear the way

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- While working with the Georgia Department of Labor to help unemployed Georgians receive their benefits, Better Call Harry has learned that each case is unique. Take the story of Sincy Konnoth.
Harry met Konnoth outside the closed-to-the-public GDOL office in Norcross. She needed to fill out one last form to receive her approved benefits. But the form she received was blank.
Konnoth is a contract cafeteria worker at Wilson Creek Elementary. With school out, it should have been an easy case.
But because Konnoth has a green card, the Department of Labor wanted a copy of it, along with the required form. The GDOL worker scanned the wrong side.
"There’s nothing," Konnoth said. "I think by mistake they scanned the back page of the form and sent it to us. I tried to reply and said it was blank, but the email was bouncing back."
Everybody makes mistakes, but this one cost Konnoth eight weeks of unemployment benefits. Konnoth repeatedly called the department, but with tens of thousands of calls coming in daily, she couldn't get through.
By luck, Better Call Harry was resolving another individual's case when the Department of Labor called. Harry asked for the correct form to be sent to Konnoth, and it was.
Konnoth submitted the form, confirming her address. The cafeteria worker will receive her benefits this week.
"We hope all of all of us waiting will get Harry’s help and get this resolved," Konnoth said. "Thank you Harry and thank you Georgia Department of Labor.
