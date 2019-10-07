DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) – A restaurant in downtown Duluth sustained extensive damage after a fire broke out late Monday evening.
Fire crews said the extent of the damage was to the interior of Mediterranean Café, located at Lawrenceville and Main Streets, and three adjoining businesses sustained smoke damage.
The business was closed at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
