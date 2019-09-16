ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The record-high heat continues for the early part of the work week but temperatures will begin to fall as we head toward the weekend.
We'll see highs in the mid-90's on Monday and Tuesday before dropping into the 80's as we head into the weekend.
Highs on Thursday and Friday are expected to only reach the mid 80's with overnight lows dropping into the low 60's.
It will also stay dry with practically no chance of precipitation in the forecast for the next several days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.