While no statewide mask mandate or stay at home orders are in place, COVID-19 shows no signs of letting up in Georgia and is currently spreading quickly in the state.
Georgia currently has a Rt rate of 1.21, which is tied for the second highest in the country behind only California. Rt is a measure of how fast COVID-19 is growing/spreading. Anything above 1.0 means the virus will spread quickly while numbers below 1 show the virus being slowed or stopped. Georgia has been at or above 1.2 since November 20.
Johns Hopkins University of Medicine reported similar numbers showing that the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests stood at 13.4 percent this week and has been on a gradual uptick since late November.
Looking at the state's numbers paints a worrisome future as on Monday, statewide data showed 80 percent of inpatient beds in the state were in use. (Note: not all of those are COVID cases, just the overall hospital capacity) Georgia is at 84 percent capacity of ICU beds in use as well. Looking at a map of where hospital usage is at its highest shows areas outside of the Atlanta metro area having some of the highest usage rates along with regions around Athens.
If there is some good news, the number of ventilators the state currently has is more than providing enough for the state as Georgia is at just 31 percent capacity of adult ventilators in use.
Overall, there have been 443,822 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state along with 8,971 deaths. There have been a total of 36,039 hospitalizations and 6,676 ICU admissions since the pandemic began.
