ATLANTA (CBS46) — A sheriff from central Georgia is wanted for sexual battery.
The Cobb County Police Department says it was alerted to an alleged sexual battery that occurred on the evening of Jan. 18 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly.
After a thorough investigation, CCPD says an arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 28 for Sheriff Kristopher Coody, the current sheriff of Bleckley County. He was arrested in Cobb County on Friday.
CBS46 is told the victim is a prominent judge and the incident happened at a sheriff's convention.
The investigation is ongoing.
CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect the latest status of the investigation into Sheriff Coody.
