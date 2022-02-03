ATLANTA (CBS46) — A sheriff from central Georgia is wanted for sexual battery in Cobb County.
The Cobb County Police Department says it was alerted to an alleged sexual battery that occurred on the evening of Jan. 18 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly.
After a thorough investigation, CCPD says an arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 28 for Sheriff Kristopher Coody, the current sheriff of Bleckley County. Coody is not in custody at this time.
According to the warrant, Coody made intentional physical contact with intimate parts of the victim's body, when he allegedly placed his hand on the breast of the victim without her consent.
The victim, who is a prominent judge, spoke with CBS46 and acknowledged the details of the incident, but said it was important to let the legal process continue as the case remains under investigation.
The victim said the alleged incident took place at a sheriff's convention that was hosted at the hotel.
Due to the nature of the alleged crime, CBS46 has decided not to name the victim.
The investigation is ongoing. CBS46 will continue to update this story as we gather more information.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Sheriff Coody was in custody. He has not been arrested at this time.
