ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Starting Friday until Labor Day Weekend, a block of Edgewood Avenue will be closed on weekends to vehicles.
The only way to get through will be to walk. The rule comes after council passed legislation to keep the busy area safe for pedestrians this summer.
"This is one of our most vibrant nightlife districts and it's heavily pedestrianized but we have really narrow sidewalks. Last summer we saw a lot of kind of car tricks and some illegal activity," said District 2 Councilmember, Amir Farokhi.
Several videos posted to social media last summer show a sea of people on the block, cars doing tricks and plenty of noise.
"We want to make sure that our staff and our patrons are safe and they don't get hit by a car," said Brandon Ley, co-owner of Georgia Beer Garden and Joystick Game Bar. "Unfortunately, the amount of cars and the amount of car clubs that would come down, do stunts, throw their trash on the street and then drive off, not patron any business, that combination got dangerous and we are wanting to be good neighbors to our residences."
However, the city's plan isn't perfect just yet.
Councilmember Farokhi says the city might make some changes and could eventually expand the plan to other parts of the city. "We'll make adjustments as best we can."
The owner of Southern Stamp and Stencil Co. says since the street was closed so early Friday, he was unable to get deliveries and his customers had issues parking.
"By shutting down the street at ten o clock in the morning and opening up at ten o clock on Monday morning, we can't get deliveries," said owner Richard McCoy. "As you notice I have customers in here, they have a hard time finding a place to park."
We reached out to ATLDOT which sent us this statement:
“The morning installation was a safety decision to avoid complications associated with increased traffic volumes later in the day. As we have learned from previous closures on Edgewood Avenue, it takes approximately four hours to set up the necessary barricades. Safety remains our priority, minimizing risks involving traffic and increased weekend crowds during summer months.”
