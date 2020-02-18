DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is getting results for a Dunwoody man who said culverts maintained by the Georgia Department of Transportation are being ignored.
“I was born and raised here in DeKalb county,” Robert Wolford said.
Robert Wolford is a proud Dunwoody native. It’s why he does everything in his power to hold community leaders accountable.
“I was down in this area with some Dunwoody city officials, public works, to inspect and report on storm water issues ,” Wolford explained. That’s when they made a disturbing discovery.
“Down here close to I-285 there is a right of way owned by the Georgia Department of transportation. There are box culverts that are blocked by debris,” Woldford explained.
Wolford even found a broken fence blocking one of the culverts located near a stream between Ashford- Dunwoody Road and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.
“Every time it rains like this it floods, they get backed up, which causes erosion back here along the stream,” Woldford told CBS46.
So he began reaching out to local and state officials, but was unsuccessful in getting results himself.
“I’d like GDOT responsible for cleaning and maintaining their storm water infrastructure,” Wolford said.
We reached out to GDOT. A spokesperson sent us the following statement:
“GDOT inspects culverts of this nature biannually. We have been made aware of concerns surrounding debris at this particular drainage system and are working with the necessary teams to address any issues. Our crews have been working diligently to identify and address any issues with our drainage network during this historically rainy winter.”
