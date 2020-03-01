ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Flanked by Fulton County Marshals, a caravan of cars and buses carried more than 160 people from the parking lot of Atlanta’s West End Mall to one of the most pivotal places in the history of our civil rights movement — Selma, Alabama.
Quintasha Swanson took a seat at the front of the bus. A commanding woman whose voice carries all the way to the back, Swanson seems to do everything with intention. She was returning to Selma for the 12th time.
“Because I have children and I really want them to understand the importance of fighting for what you believe in and understanding they have a lot of work to do as young people,” Swanson explains. Her great grandfather, Horace Christian, was the first black man to own land in Bowersville, Ga. As treasurer for Atlanta’s Voter Empowerment Collaborative, Swanson knows the work started by John Lewis and Hosea Williams 55 years ago, isn’t finished.
“Those are my people. I thank God I wasn’t around at that time. I would have been in that river too.”
The Alabama River under the Edmund Pettus Bridge swallowed the cries, blood and tear gas that day — March 7, 1965 — as state troopers attacked the 600 or so marchers as they crossed the bridge. Led by Lewis, then a 25-year old activist, and Williams, the impromptu march from Selma to Montgomery was to protest the recent death of civil rights activist Jimmie Lee Jackson. He was shot by a state trooper while trying to protect his mom during a demonstration. Marchers were also protesting intimidating local practices that kept blacks from voting. Fewer than 400 of the 15,000 black residents in the Selma area were registered voters.
“If those waters could talk,” Swanson says, shaking her head and taking a deep breath. “I’m sure so many people were thrown over. I think about things like that.”
The violence of the day became known as Bloody Sunday, catapulting President Lyndon B. Johnson to get the Voting Rights Act passed.
“I really love being able to make a choice in anything. I like being able to choose who I want to represent me,” said Swanson, who lost a bid in 2015 for a council seat in College Park.
Each year she returns to Selma, she finds the very place she thinks Lewis and Williams stood that day, peacefully, moments before they were attacked.
“I stand in their footsteps. It’s a very spiritual moment for me.”
This year Swanson brought her 13-year-old, the youngest of her three children. She’s only 45, but worries about the future. Who will make this bus ride when she’s gone? Who will keep pushing?
“It’s gonna be harder for our young people. Technology is good, but it’s also a bad thing. They have a microwavable generation. They want things to be easy. They don’t all understand the meaning of hard work,” Swanson said, on the edge of her seat, grabbing a microphone.
“This is the Edmund Pettus Bridge! This is the John Lewis Bridge. Ladies and gentlemen, this is Selma!”
