ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – CBS46 evening anchor Shon Gables talked to civil rights activist Jesse Jackson Sunday afternoon about the 55th anniversary of Bloody Sunday before he left Atlanta for Selma, Ala.
Jackson discussed how the black vote has impacted the country, the role he will play on this anniversary of Bloody Sunday and his recent conversations with Congressman John Lewis.
Jackson said he supports having the Edmund Pettus Bridge renamed after Lewis, among others such as Hosea Williams and Amelia Boynton Robinson, who all sacrificed to change America.
"We've come too far from where we we started to turn around now," Jackson said.
Watch the full interview below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.