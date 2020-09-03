ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Students at the Morehouse School of Medicine will receive approximately $100,000 each to help reduce medical school loan debt through a donation from Bloomberg Philanthropies.
The school was one of four historically Black medical schools awarded part of a $100 million gift. The other schools included: Charles R. Drew University of Medicine (Los Angeles), Howard University College of Medicine (Washington, DC), and Merharry Medical College (Nashville, Tenn.). The donation will take place over the next four years, the school said.
“More Black doctors will mean more Black lives saved, and fewer health problems that limit economic opportunity,” Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies, said in a statement. “During my campaign for President, I proposed a bold set of policies — which we called the Greenwood Initiative — to shrink the racial wealth gap. Today’s commitment by Bloomberg Philanthropies is just the first step we will take to bring that work to life.”
According to Morehouse, students in years two, three, and four of medical school will "receive retroactive scholarships of roughly $25,000 per year through their graduations, with the current class of first-year students graduating in 2024."
Morehouse School of Medicine President Dean Valerie Montgomery said, "These dollars will help free up future doctors to immediately head to the front lines and save Black lives while also improving healthcare access, equity, and quality for everyone."
