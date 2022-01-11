THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued a Blue Alert for Tyler Keith Henderson, who is wanted for shooting two Thomas County Sheriff's Office deputies around midnight Jan. 11 in Ochlocknee.
Henderson is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 212 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark-colored jogging pants, and light-colored tennis shoes. Henderson has visible tattoos on his arms and neck.
Henderson's direction of travel is unknown.
According to WCTV, Henderson allegedly got a hold of a deputy's gun and used it to shoot the two deputies. The deputies were wearing bullet proof vests and are expected to survive.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Henderson, call 911 or Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office at 229-225-4151. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
There is a $5,000 reward being offered by the U.S. Marshals Service for information leading to Henderson's arrest.
