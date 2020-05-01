ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The legendary Blue Angels and Thunderbirds will pay tribute to COVID-19 frontline responders Saturday with a flyover of metro Atlanta. The flying aces will start the flyover near Marietta before ending near Newnan.
It's all part of a national tour the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds are doing to show respect to the frontline COVID-19 responders who have been risking their lives to keep America healthy and running. The flying groups flew over New York City earlier this week.
Here's how you can see the show in your hometown. The flyover starts near Marietta at 1:35 p.m. before taking a full route over Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, downtown Atlanta and south to Forest Park, Peachtree City and ending at 2 p.m. passing by Newnan. The full route is below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.