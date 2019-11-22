COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) Three Delaware players scored at least 20 points each as the Blue Coats held on to beat the Skyhawks 120-112 Thursday night.
Norvel Pelle led all scorers with 23 points, Jared Brownridge added 22 and Xavier Munford chipped in with 20 to lead the Blue Coats to victory, as Delaware climbed back to the .500 mark at 3-3 on the young season. The Skyhawks drop to 2-3.
Charles Brown Jr. led all Skyhawk scorers with 22 points. He also pulled down eight rebounds and dished out seven assists.
The Blue Coats led by 17 points at halftime and were able to withstand a huge fourth quarter rally by the Skyhawks in front of nearly 3,000 fans at Gateway Center Arena in College Park.
The Skyhawks shot just 38% from the field. Delaware won despite turning the ball over 29 times.
College Park is back in action on Sunday when they host the Long Island Nets. Game time is 2 p.m.
