Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Many people are learning their insurance carrier is getting ready to drop Wellstar Health Systems, and they’re not happy about it.
Wellstar claims an arm of ‘Blue Cross-Blue Shield" misled Georgians and they’ve filed a federal lawsuit over the dispute.
The healthcare giant claims patients who thought they'd be able to keep their Wellstar doctors and specialists are learning that's not the case.
Gary Driskill is one of those patients. He and his wife have several medical conditions that require a doctor's oversight.
They enrolled in ‘Anthem's Pathways’ health insurance plan, which is under the Blue Cross-Blue Shield umbrella.
That specific plan was offered on the individual health insurance exchange created by the Affordable Care Act.
The Driskells enrolled under the impression they'd be able to keep their Wellstar doctors.
Keep in mind, Wellstar is the largest healthcare provider in Georgia, and here in Cobb County and a good chunk of northwest metro Atlanta, where it's pretty much the only provider.
So, the Driskells were surprised to learn their Wellstar doctors would be considered 'out of network', meaning they could no longer afford them.
"It feels like to me that they promised us one thing during the sign up period and now they are delivering to us less of a product,” Gary Driskell told CBS46 News. “It's like the old bait and switch kind of situation."
This only affects people who have Anthem Blue Cross-Blue Shield.
That company blames Wellstar for backing out when they couldn't come to an agreement on affordability.
CBS46 will continue to follow this story and will have updates as new information is learned.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
