ATLANTA (CBS)-- From eye fatigue, strain, and blurred vision, sitting at a computer screen all day takes a toll. "I kept having to take Tylenol or just have to quit working for the day, because I couldn't handle the headaches. It was getting really bad," explains Emily Ramsey. She says blue light blocking glasses have been "eye" savers for her. "My headache didn't even start, and since then I haven't gotten headaches from working," she explains.
Sales for blue light blocking glasses have more than doubled during the pandemic. The lenses are said to be effective at blocking harmful blue light emitted from computer screens and phones. They're also touted to reduce eye strain and headaches. A pair can range anywhere from $10-$600.
Atlanta optometrist Dr. Gavin Cohen says it might be more of a trend than a medical necessity. "I think more research needs to be done to suggest that it really causes damage to the macular or retina, so I wouldn't run out and go get a pair because it's going to help prevent degeneration," he explains.
Dr. Cohen adds that eye strain isn't necessarily coming from blue light, but from focusing on digital screens for seven or eight hours a day. It turns out, blue light is all around us. "The sun emits way more blue light, so you're better off getting a good pair of sunglasses to prevent blue light damage," he explains.
