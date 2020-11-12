Atlanta Police are investigating an assault that left a woman seriously injured and a man dead in southwest Atlanta Thursday evening.
According to police, both victims were located in the 2400 block of Campbellton Road around 7:20 p.m. Police initially thought the incident was a shots fired call but quickly realized that was not the case.
The male victim showed signs of suffering from head injuries. He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The female victim was also transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Investigators believe the suspect used "some type of blunt force object during the assault." At this time, the investigation continues.
