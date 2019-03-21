WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- The man accused of helping burn a South Georgia teacher’s body has been found guilty on all counts.
Bo Dukes was found guilty of two counts of making a false statement, hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal crime, and concealing a death.
Sentencing for Dukes will be held Friday at 9 a.m.
In a video confession shown in court on the third day of trial, Dukes was slouched forward at a table while being questioned by a GBI agent. Dukes said his friend with a similar name, Ryan Duke, told him the morning after the crime that he had killed a woman and then used Dukes' pickup truck to move the body.
Dukes said his friend took him to a pecan orchard owned by Dukes' uncle and showed him Grinstead's undressed body lying in tall grass. Dukes said he asked exactly what had happened.
