HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- District officials and the Henry County Board of Education are hopeful that students will soon return to campus for in person learning as local COVID-19 cases steadily decline.
But before initiating a phased return for students, the BOE and district officials want parents to know every precaution to keep students safe is being taken, that even includes displaying the Georgia Department of Public Health's latest stats on the district website.
The health dashboard gives community stakeholders, educators and families a glimpse at how the county is handling the pandemic. Since July 19, the county's peak, there has been a steady decline in new novel coronavirus cases. Between August 17-24, only 335 new cases were reported.
“We want to make sure that all stakeholders are able to see and gauge this data along with the data tracker here in our school district,” said Superintendent Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis. “This is an important effort to be completely transparent about how COVID-19 reveals itself throughout our schools. However, returning to campus requires more than just the numbers changing for the better.”
When school reopen for in person learning, they will do so under a hybrid model. Student participation in in person learning will be determined by parents.
The gradual transition phases identified include:
- Phase 1 – Remaining school-based employees return; all families would confirm their preferred learning option. **Employees will be able to consult with HR officials regarding specific employee work restrictions.
- Phase 2 – Student Orientation (scheduled alphabetically by last name) for acclimation to processes, protocols, and on-campus learning responsibilities.
- Phase 3 – Student Return Enacted by Choice – Elementary and middle school students would return Monday-Friday, while high school students would remain on a staggered return.
- Phase 4 – Students at all levels, if a return-to-campus option is selected, will be on campus Monday-Friday.
“We all want students to return to campus but we want to do this the right way," said Board Vice-Chair Holly Cobb.
