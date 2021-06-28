UPDATE (CBS46) — A boater has been charged with Boating while Under the Influence in connection to the death of a Gainesville firefighter.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources tells CBS46 that the operator of a bass boat was pulling two people on a tube when one of the tubers came off.
The operator, Kaplan Stacy Mitchell, 20, of Clayton, Ga., turned around to pick him up and possibly ran over him in the water. Mitchell was arrested and charged with homicide by vessel, boating under the influence under 21 years of age, towing skier without a PFD, operating vessel with greater than 25hp on Tugalo Lake, operating vessel with insufficient PFDs, and operating vessel with expired registration.
The tuber was Gainesville Firefighter Chandler Patterson, who the DNR says, was not wearing a life jacket.
Patterson's body was located by Georgia Game Wardens and recovered by the Oconeee County, South Carolina dive team just after noon Sunday.
The DNR is continuing its investigation and tell CBS46 it does not expect an update until the investigation is completed in six to eight weeks.
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — A Gainesville firefighter and EMT was killed Saturday evening after a tragic boating incident.
Chandler Patterson, 27, was with his family and friends on Lake Tugaloo when he was killed. Details of the incident have not been released at this time.
Patterson was a 2-year veteran of the Gainesville Fire Department. The department posted about Patterson on Facebook after learning of his passing.
"Chandler was a super friendly person with an incredible personality! He brought smiles to everyone around him with his laid back and caring demeanor. He will be missed dearly!"
The Fire Department says flags will be lowered to half-staff at of their stations in memory of Patterson.
