HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The pandemic has not stopped many families from heading out and celebrating Memorial Day.
Over on Lake Lanier, boater Josh Templeton says any time on the water is a win.
"The way I look at it, you can't do much better on social distancing that going out and going fishing," he said.
He adds that the weather was great and the trip was a success.
"Caught a lot of stripers, caught a lot of spots," he claimed.
Templeton says the water was still pretty empty especially compared to a typical holiday turn out.
"Even yesterday was a lot more crowded than this, so it's not too bad, pretty mild," he said.
He says he still enjoyed the day and spent plenty of family time reflecting on a special holiday.
"It means giving our service members a day of respect and honor," said Templeton. "Both my grandfathers served in the military and I know it a big deal for my whole family."
