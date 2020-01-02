ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia's biggest boating extravaganza will return to Atlanta this month.
The 58th Progressive Insurance Atlanta Boat Show will make its way to the Georgia World Congress Center Jan. 16-19.
The 2020 boat show will feature more than 600 of the newest boats available, including Queen of the Show -- the largest boat -- along with the latest advancements in marine accessories, technology and gear.
This year’s show will also feature a new entertainment hub -- the Discover Boating Experience -- where you'll relax and mingle over nautical beverages, enjoy short form seminars, hear stories from Atlanta voices and businesses, explore new products and more.
There will also be live music throughout the weekend. For tickets and the full schedule of activities, click here.
