LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Four bass fishing boats sustained heavy damage during a fire Thursday night at the Bass Pro Shop in Gwinnett County.
The fire started around 10:15 p.m. at the Bass Pro Shop location at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville.
When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames showing from several boats in the parking lot on the I-85 side of the building.
They were quickly able to get the fire under control but four boats sustained significant damage. The building did not sustain any damage.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
